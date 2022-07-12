Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Fastenal has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 60.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,700,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

