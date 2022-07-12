F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

