ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Trading Down 7%

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $142.09 and last traded at $142.13. Approximately 11,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 207,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price target on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.42.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,732,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.