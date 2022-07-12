ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0136 on Top Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 45.8% lower against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $79,337.87 and $38.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002160 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000436 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.