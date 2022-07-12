Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) versus Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Head to Head Comparison

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exact Sciences and Viridian Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.52 -$595.63 million ($4.32) -10.50 Viridian Therapeutics $2.96 million 116.52 -$79.41 million ($5.76) -2.14

Viridian Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Exact Sciences and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 3 9 0 2.75 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $101.33, suggesting a potential upside of 123.30%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 165.59%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -40.26% -21.82% -11.23% Viridian Therapeutics -5,014.24% -360.68% -47.72%

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Viridian Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED. The company was formerly known as Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2021. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

