Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) PT Raised to $344.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $343.00 to $344.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE opened at $279.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 34.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.