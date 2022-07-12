EUNO (EUNO) Trading Up 17.2% This Week

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $98.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00243639 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 90.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,591,155,171 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

