Essentia (ESS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,598.00

Essentia (ESS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. Essentia has a total market cap of $600,379.15 and approximately $20,598.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Essentia has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Essentia coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,668,414 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

