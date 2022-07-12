Enjin Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $429.02 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $429.02 million and $74.15 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,970.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,399,956 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.