Elizabeth H. Weatherman Sells 10,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,393. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after buying an additional 636,531 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 449,414 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 952,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,583,000 after purchasing an additional 170,773 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $5,669,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,902,000 after purchasing an additional 129,993 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on SILK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

