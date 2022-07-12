EasyFi (EZ) Price Reaches $0.65 on Top Exchanges

EasyFi (EZ) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003325 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. EasyFi has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $4.04 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,736 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

