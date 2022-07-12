E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.01

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $126,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $130,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.