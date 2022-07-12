DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,336. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
