DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,336. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

