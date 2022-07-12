Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average is $113.28.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

