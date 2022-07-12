Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,385 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25.

