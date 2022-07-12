Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 136.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 69,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.2% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.74 and its 200 day moving average is $171.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

