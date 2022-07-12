Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 619 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 350,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 230,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

