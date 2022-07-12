Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 489 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

IWC stock opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.20 and a 52 week high of $158.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.77.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

