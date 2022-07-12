DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

DBL opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $20.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

