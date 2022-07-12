Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 298 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 2.4% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ASML were worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $439.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.81.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.67.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.