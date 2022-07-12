Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $3.62 Million in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 463,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 35.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth $88,000. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELP opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s previous dividend of $0.07. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

