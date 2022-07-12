Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Life Storage comprises about 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,368,000 after buying an additional 400,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,684,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,253,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

LSI stock opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.