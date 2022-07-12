Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 1,157 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,278,000 after buying an additional 56,298 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 54,485 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.