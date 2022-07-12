Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.58. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

