Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 27,331 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.87.

Raymond James stock opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average of $101.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

