Don-key Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32,086.00 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $821,457.61 and $32,086.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026880 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00244233 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

