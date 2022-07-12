Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Bought by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $287,000.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.