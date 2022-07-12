DinoSwap Reaches Market Cap of $197,612.63 (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $197,612.63 and approximately $17,246.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DinoSwap has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00123151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 151,609,539 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

