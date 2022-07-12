DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,307,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,002 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of PayPal worth $154,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.14.

PYPL traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $71.82. The stock had a trading volume of 214,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,493,208. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.94. The company has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

