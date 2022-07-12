DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,403 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of International Business Machines worth $107,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 44,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 130,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.72. 49,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

