DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,729 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,914 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of Adobe worth $303,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,688. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.08. The stock has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.