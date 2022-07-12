DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,664,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,658 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $448,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day moving average of $168.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

