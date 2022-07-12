DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 202,237 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,237 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Accenture were worth $346,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $277.55. 30,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.49 and a 200 day moving average of $320.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.