DeFine (DFA) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

DeFine (DFA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. DeFine has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and $3.30 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFine has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00109886 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000333 BTC.

DeFine Coin Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling DeFine

