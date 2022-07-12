Dai Price Up 0% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $6.93 billion and approximately $203.67 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,893.67 or 1.00006565 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002870 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,924,678,012 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

