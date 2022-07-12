Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

