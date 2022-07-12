Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $174,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 102,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average of $111.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.