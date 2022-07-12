Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Buys New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $253.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.10 and its 200-day moving average is $248.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.