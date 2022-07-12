Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Acquires Shares of 3,160 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 981.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.34.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $903.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

