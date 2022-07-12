Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Acquires Shares of 124,505 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 124,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,000. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.9% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

