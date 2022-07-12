CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.1% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.