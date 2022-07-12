Critical Survey: Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) & Its Rivals

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) is one of 946 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Eliem Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eliem Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eliem Therapeutics N/A -$47.48 million -0.79 Eliem Therapeutics Competitors $1.85 billion $247.92 million -1.25

Eliem Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eliem Therapeutics. Eliem Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eliem Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eliem Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Eliem Therapeutics Competitors 2715 12440 38594 611 2.68

Eliem Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 584.68%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 112.51%. Given Eliem Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eliem Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Eliem Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eliem Therapeutics N/A -37.56% -26.91% Eliem Therapeutics Competitors -3,125.81% -135.90% -9.04%

Summary

Eliem Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Eliem Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company also develops preclinical pipeline programs, such as Kv7 Program for pain, epilepsy, and depression; and Anxiolytic for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

