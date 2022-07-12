Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,654 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.71.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

