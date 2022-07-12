Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $135.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

