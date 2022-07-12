Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

