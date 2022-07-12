Crewe Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 160,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 14,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,525,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,443,000 after purchasing an additional 225,991 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.41 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

