Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 193.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.91. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

