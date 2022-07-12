Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 5,875 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,008.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 155,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,606,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

