Credit Suisse Group Trims Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Target Price to 500.00

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from 550.00 to 500.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHYHY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.25.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Shares of CHYHY stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,069. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.