Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Lessened by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

